United Bankshares (UBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,036. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.56 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,636,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,498,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,062,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,882,000 after buying an additional 448,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,116,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,259 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,863,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,919,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,072,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

