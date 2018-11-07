United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $802,000 in Boeing Co (BA) Stock

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $366.47 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $259.56 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

