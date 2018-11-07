United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Buys 500 Shares

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$92.80 per share, with a total value of C$46,400.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$93.00 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 1,500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,015.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.00 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$95.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$94.98 per share, with a total value of C$94,980.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.25 per share, with a total value of C$28,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,750.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

Shares of UNC stock traded up C$2.35 on Wednesday, hitting C$94.85. 5,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. United Co.s Limited has a 1-year low of C$91.60 and a 1-year high of C$106.49.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

