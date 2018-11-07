United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.43% of United Financial Bancorp worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of UBNK opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $803.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

