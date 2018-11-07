United Microelectronics (UMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1249811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $50,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,839,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,309,000 after buying an additional 1,254,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $2,216,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,747,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after buying an additional 757,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 315.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 649,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 493,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

