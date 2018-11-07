United Parcel Service (UPS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):

11/2/2018 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/30/2018 – United Parcel Service was given a new $147.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $119.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/25/2018 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $134.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – United Parcel Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2018 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2018 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/21/2018 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/14/2018 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – United Parcel Service was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $308,056,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 890,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 872,038 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 844,584 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $77,014,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $62,422,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

