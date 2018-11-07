Univar (UNVR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Univar (NYSE:UNVR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of UNVR opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Univar has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Univar will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Kerry J. Preete bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $239,893.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Univar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Univar by 16.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

