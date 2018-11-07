Univar (UNVR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 6092027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Univar alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Univar news, Director Kerry J. Preete bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,893.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter worth about $50,565,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Univar by 113.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,576,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 836,522 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth about $18,059,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univar by 1,532.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 671,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 630,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univar by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,942,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 521,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/univar-unvr-sets-new-12-month-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

Univar Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.