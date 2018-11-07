Universa (UTNP) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Over the last week, Universa has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $8.94 million and $5,667.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00257330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.10343517 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

