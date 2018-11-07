Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will be announcing its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $452.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 4,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $161,562.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $161,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sidoti cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Universal Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

