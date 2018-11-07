US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 57,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

