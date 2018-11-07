US Bancorp DE Has $17.68 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

MTUM opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

