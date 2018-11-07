US Foods (USFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.03-2.08 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.03-2.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,758. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $4,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 36,880.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,201,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,891 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,278,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

