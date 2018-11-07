USA Compression Partners (USAC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 11268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,312.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/usa-compression-partners-usac-hits-new-12-month-low-following-weak-earnings.html.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.