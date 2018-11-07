Usca Ria LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $214,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

