Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $230.50 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.77.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

