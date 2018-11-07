Usca Ria LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, AMG Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas Boehlert bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.68 per share, with a total value of $200,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Lupo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.71 per share, for a total transaction of $188,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,165.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

