USG Co. (USG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.33 Million

Brokerages expect that USG Co. (NYSE:USG) will announce sales of $888.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for USG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $864.00 million and the highest is $908.00 million. USG reported sales of $831.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USG will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). USG had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “$43.10” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. USG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $642,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,388,363.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in USG by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in USG by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in USG by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in USG by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in USG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USG stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. USG has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

