USG Co. (USG) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,229 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in USG were worth $37,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the second quarter worth about $120,374,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the second quarter worth about $40,059,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of USG by 688.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 868,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 758,223 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the second quarter worth about $37,240,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of USG by 3,811.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 766,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 746,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

USG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “$43.10” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of USG opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). USG had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.00 million. Analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,388,363.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,238.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $642,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

