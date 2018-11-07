V Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of V Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,568 shares of company stock worth $18,539,877. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

NYSE:UNH opened at $263.54 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/v-wealth-management-llc-increases-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.