Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 18,215 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.72% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $362,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,119,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,019,000 after buying an additional 416,666 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after buying an additional 8,012,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,775,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,076,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,935,000 after purchasing an additional 420,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.32 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

