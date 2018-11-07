ValuEngine Downgrades Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.04. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.36%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $1,122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 239,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

