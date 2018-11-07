ValuEngine Lowers TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $37.40 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

