ValuEngine Upgrades TerraForm Power (TERP) to Hold

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TERP. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. MED assumed coverage on TerraForm Power in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TERP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 269,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TerraForm Power has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.21.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $179.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. TerraForm Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TerraForm Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,988 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 437,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TerraForm Power during the second quarter worth approximately $21,748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TerraForm Power by 98.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 656,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TerraForm Power by 64.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 306,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TerraForm Power during the second quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

