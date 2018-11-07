Creative Planning boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Shares Bought by Creative Planning” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/vaneck-vectors-junior-gold-miners-etf-gdxj-shares-bought-by-creative-planning.html.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.