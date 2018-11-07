Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

