Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of Comerica Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $90.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-shares-bought-by-comerica-securities-inc.html.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.