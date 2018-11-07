Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

