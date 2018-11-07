Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,974,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,613,000 after purchasing an additional 258,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,835,000 after purchasing an additional 205,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $154.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

