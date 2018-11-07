Vector Group (VGR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VGR. UBS Group cut shares of Vector Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE VGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 1,342,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.29. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vector Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 870,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Vector Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 114,024 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

