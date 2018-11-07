Vectren (VVC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.79

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 44923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.
Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Vectren’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vectren Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the third quarter worth about $173,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vectren Company Profile (NYSE:VVC)
Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.
Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.