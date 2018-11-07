Vectren (VVC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Vectren also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Shares of Vectren stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,546. Vectren has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectren will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Vectren’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

