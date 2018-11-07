Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “$16.08” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $6.78 on Monday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 145.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 57.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,189,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 431,941 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 34.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,853,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after acquiring an additional 731,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

