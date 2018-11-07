Vereit Inc (VER) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,832 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vereit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 883,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 82,449 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 625,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vereit by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 1,287,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

VER stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Vereit had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $289.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

