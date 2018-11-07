Vericel (VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. Vericel’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vericel updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

VCEL opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $513.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 3.36.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 75,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,770. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

