Veritiv (VRTV) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRTV. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.72 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.67. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $62,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 139,821 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 467,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

