Vertex Energy (VTNR) Releases Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.
Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.20. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.04.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 165,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned about 0.47% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.
