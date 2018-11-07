Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 358.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,890 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Viacom by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Viacom by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAB stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

