Viberate (VIB) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.45 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Viberate has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Viberate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Coinbe. Viberate has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $1.45 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00254899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.11 or 0.10385096 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,631,464 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, Bancor Network, Coinbe, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

