Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,746 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $63,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $510,634.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $271,097.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $140,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 257,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,604,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,346 shares of company stock worth $41,299,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

