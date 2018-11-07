Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Director Michael L. Hollis Purchases 3,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VNOM stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,917,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 307,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

