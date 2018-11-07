Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of D. R. Horton worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,132. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

