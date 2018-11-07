Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $137,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $426,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 13,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $879,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $158,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,379. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. 76,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,614. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

