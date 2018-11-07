Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $83,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe Systems by 4,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,062 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.71. 15,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,216. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $277.61.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-decreases-position-in-adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe.html.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.