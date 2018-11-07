Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.73 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5,860.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after buying an additional 209,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,617,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $741,239,000 after buying an additional 740,409 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 128.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded down $54.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. 9,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $49.50 to $59.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TJX Companies to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-has-19-73-million-holdings-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.