Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 19,303.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.95.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

