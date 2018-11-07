Virtu Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,103 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,073% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 88.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 590.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

