Virtusa (VRTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtusa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,425,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,270. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

