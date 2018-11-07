Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 197,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Visa worth $365,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Visa by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 77,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $284.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

