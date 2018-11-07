Visionstate (VIS) Shares Down 14.3%

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) dropped 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 442,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 462,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a 10 or 15 inch digital device mounted in high traffic areas that monitors and collects data on cleaning and maintenance services in the building services sector.

